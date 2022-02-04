Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 1,480 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after buying an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

AMAT opened at $136.51 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.