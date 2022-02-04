Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

