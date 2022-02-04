Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

