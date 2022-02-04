Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 2,652 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $258.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

