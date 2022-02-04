Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 4,126 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 108.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

XYL stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

