Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.