Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

