Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

