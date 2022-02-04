Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,293,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.62% of Lowe’s Companies worth $870,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

LOW traded down $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.58. 88,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,644. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

