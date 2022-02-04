Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after buying an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.