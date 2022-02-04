Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $99.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

LITE opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gierl Augustine Investment Management bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

