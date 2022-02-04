Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to C$11.75

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTMNF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.