Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

