LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 262,214 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.68% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $210,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. 54,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,611. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.