M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

