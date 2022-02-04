Mackay Shields LLC Buys 20,413 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

