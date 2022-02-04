Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $303.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.30 and a 200-day moving average of $332.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.70 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

