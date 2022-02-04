Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

