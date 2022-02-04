Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

