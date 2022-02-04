Mackay Shields LLC Has $17.06 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.