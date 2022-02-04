Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.