Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

