Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.21 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

