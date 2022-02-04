Mackay Shields LLC Sells 667 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.