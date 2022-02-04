Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

APD stock opened at $280.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.91 and a 200 day moving average of $285.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

