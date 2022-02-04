Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 9,833 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Cabot worth $22,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $62.13 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.