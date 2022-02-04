Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $250.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

