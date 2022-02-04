Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 102,417 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of WestRock worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.