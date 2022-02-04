Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 298,772 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3,040.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,772 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
