Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 298,772 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3,040.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,772 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.