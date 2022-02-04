Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 58,925 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Twist Bioscience worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

