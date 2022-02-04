Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,564 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of EVERTEC worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 5.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.