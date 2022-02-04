Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Five Below worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

