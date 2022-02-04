Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Celanese worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $125.39 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

