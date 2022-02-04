Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Ferro worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ferro by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 154,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.