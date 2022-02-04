Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.10 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.