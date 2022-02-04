Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.27 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

