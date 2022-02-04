Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 277.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Trupanion worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $89.40 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

