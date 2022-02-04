Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $385.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

