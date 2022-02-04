Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.95 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

