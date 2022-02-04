Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.57 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Shutterstock worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,158,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,839 shares of company stock worth $19,161,996. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

