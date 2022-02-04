Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,101,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

