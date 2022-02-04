Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 114,192 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.94 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

