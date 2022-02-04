Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $23.38 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

