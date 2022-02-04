Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 553.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Waters worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $328.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.