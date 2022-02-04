Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $500.14 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

