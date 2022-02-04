Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

VGII opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

