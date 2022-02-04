Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.