Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.50% of MSD Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $24,625,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MSDA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.