Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 669,946 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,946 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Embraer worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 270.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

