Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.76% of Ichor worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.